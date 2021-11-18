Three different casts of “Love Letters” gathered for a group photo by Steve Hanks which was published in the A&E section of the Feb. 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The play staged as a fundraiser for a scholarship fund in the Lewis-Clark State College theater program, and featured four different casts performing over four nights. Three of the two-person casts, pictured here in the Tribune’s photo studio, were Kathleen Trotter and Thomas Hennigan (rear left), Bill Hall and Sharon Taylor (rear right) and Shirlee Hennigan and John L. Nydegger (front). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 48-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Staging ‘Love Letters’ as a fundraiser
