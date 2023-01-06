Blast from the Past / 1993: Sculpting from way up high

Sculptor Nancy Dreher stands with two of her works in her home, a repurposed lookout tower, at Slate Creek between Lucile and White Bird in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Feb. 5, 1993, Lewiston Tribune Arts & Entertainment section. Dreher, the creator of the Tsceminicum Mother Earth sculpture which stands along the Lewiston Levee Parkway at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers in Lewiston, planned to make the tower her sculpting studio. According to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Hedberg, Dreher was working on several commissioned sculptures. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
