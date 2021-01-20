Bernice and Floyd Tarbert stand in their Asotin County yard near a retaining wall they built with 285 used tires in this Mike Venso photo published in the Sept. 26, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story by reporter Jim Jacobs, the couple practiced recycling and composting, reusing almost everything and producing almost no household waste. The shed shown covering their motorhome was built from wood recycled from other buildings. Years of work in their gardens amending the soil had turned it into fertile ground, producing a variety of fruits and vegetables. The couple turned a section of their garden over to the birds, which sprouted with sunflowers, mulberry trees and other plants growing from seeds dropped by the birds, the story says. “ ‘We have a truce,’ Bernice said. ‘We don’t bother theirs, and they don’t bother ours.’ “ Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Putting nearly everything to use
