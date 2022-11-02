Blast from the Past / 1993: Preserving foods is a favorite hobby

Joyce B. Brown-Hermann poses with some of her home-canned goods in her Genesee home in this Steve Hanks photo published in the May 26, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Trib food columnist Charlotte Larson which told of Brown-Hermann's position as a field editor for Taste of Home magazine. Home canning a large variety of different foods is one of her hobbies with peaches, pears and sauerkraut among her favorites to preserve. Cooking is another hobby and she shared several recipes with Trib readers, including chocolate chip-orange zucchini bread, West Coast chicken and sweet onion coleslaw. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
