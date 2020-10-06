Blast from the Past / 1993: Police partners patrol campus

Washington State University police officer Gary L. Noble sits astride John, a 14-year-old registered quarter horse, in front of Holland Library on the Pullman campus in this Steve Hanks photo published in the April 29, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. Robert Wilson, the WSU police chief, “had the idea of a horse patrol in mind for awhile,” according to the accompanying story by reporter Julie Bailey. Noble had at one time competed in rodeo, and he trained with John for about six weeks before partnering up for duty on campus. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
