Ron Hamilton smiles while standing in the workshop at his Clarkston home in this photo published in the Jan. 31, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying “open for business” story described how he worked to repair and restore Formica countertops for both commercial entities and private homes. Hamilton also crafted and sold wooden pen-and-pencil sets and business card holders. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Open for business in Clarkston
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region