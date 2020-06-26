Blast from the Past / 1993: Marking 100 years in this region

Palma (Hanson) Hove poses at her Clarkston Heights home for this portrait by Mike Venso, which was published in the Sept. 25, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by reporter Jim Jacobs about Hove’s approaching 100th birthday, the planned celebratory gathering of family and friends, and details about her life. Hove was born in 1893 in the Genesee Valley, and started cooking for harvest crews, which usually numbered about 25, when she was in her mid-teens. After marrying, she said she and her husband ended up living in Clarkston after stops in Genesee, Troy and Moscow. “I didn’t move far, but I moved quite a bit,” Hove said in the story. She was an avid quilter, and produced more than 1,000 quilt tops for foreign missions of the Lutheran Church, and still kept busy crocheting clothes hangars. Hove died just days into 1995 at age 101. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
