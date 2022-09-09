Blast from the Past / 1993: Helping farmers in Ukraine

Retired farmers Maxine and Wynne Henderson, of Lewiston, stand in a field of grain in this Mike Venso photo published in the Aug. 22, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The couple were featured in a story by reporter Andrea Vogt after their return, about their volunteer work in Ukraine with the Volunteers in Overseas Cooperation Assistance organization where they answered farmers’ questions. While in Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, the couple answered a variety of call-in questions during a radio broadcast. “They just couldn’t believe we farmed as many acres as we did with just our family,” Wynne Henderson said in the story. “But we aren’t any different than any other farmers.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Retired farmers Maxine and Wynne Henderson, of Lewiston, pose in a field of grain in this Mike Venso photo published in the Aug. 22, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The couple were featured in a story by reporter Andrea Vogt about their volunteer work in Ukraine with the Volunteers in Overseas Cooperation Assistance organization where they answered farmers’ questions. While in Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, the couple answered a variety of call-in questions during a radio broadcast. “They just couldn’t believe we farmed as many acres as we did with just our family,” Wynne Henderson said in the story. “But we aren’t any different than any other farmers.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.