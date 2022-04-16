Brian Thomas poses on the lip of a sand trap at a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley golf course in this Steve Hanks photo published in the April 9, 1993, Lewiston Tribune sports section. Brian was a senior at Clarkston High School and one of the top players on the Bantams golf team, and was preparing to play in the Lewiston Invitational golf tournament, according to the accompanying story by sports editor Berg Sahlberg. The young golfer had been on the CHS varsity for four seasons and had been playing competitive golf since he was 8. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Having success on the links
