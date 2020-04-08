Workers continue construction of the framework on Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center project in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Oct. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The first phase of the project was this three-story addition on the southwest side of the hospital. The main patient care wing opened in 2004 and a 54,000-square-foot facility for health specialties and services opened in 2017 across the street, according to the hospital’s website, gritman.org. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Expanding Gritman’s healing properties
