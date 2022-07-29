Blast from the Past / 1993: Composting crew is ready at WSU

Three members of Washington State University’s composting crew pose with some organic waste in Pullman in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 13, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. From left are Dan Caldwell, farm and maintenance operations manager for WSU’s animal sciences department and composting site manager; Theresa Beaver, site coordinator; and David Bezdicek, director of WSU’s Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources. According to the accompanying story by Trib reporter Jim Jacobs, the plan for the center, scheduled to open in spring 1994, was to allow the composting of cafeteria food scraps, animal manure and bedding materials, waste paper, landscaping leftovers and coal ash. Eventually, the finished product was to be spread over several hundred acres of WSU farmland to improve yields. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
