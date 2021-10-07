Fraternal twins Clara Weeks, of Clarkston, and Elsie Gray of Poulsbo, Wash., pose for this Butch Ireland photo published in the June 28, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The twins were celebrating their 80th birthdays at a family reunion of about 100 descendents of Henry and Christine Fromm held at Clarkston’s Pautler Senior Center. The Fromms were the twins’ parents, and the two sisters were joined at the reunion by their three other sisters and their brother, according to an accompanying story by reporter Lorraine Nelson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: Twin power at the family reunion
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.