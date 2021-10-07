Blast from the Past / 1992: Twin power at the family reunion
Butch Ireland/Tribune

Fraternal twins Clara Weeks, of Clarkston, and Elsie Gray of Poulsbo, Wash., pose for this Butch Ireland photo published in the June 28, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The twins were celebrating their 80th birthdays at a family reunion of about 100 descendents of Henry and Christine Fromm held at Clarkston’s Pautler Senior Center. The Fromms were the twins’ parents, and the two sisters were joined at the reunion by their three other sisters and their brother, according to an accompanying story by reporter Lorraine Nelson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

