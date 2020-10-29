Robert N. Wing posed in the vineyard in the backyard of his Lewiston Orchards home in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Jan. 3, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied by a story by reporter Mohsin Askari about Wing’s impending retirement from the Lewiston City Council, and Wing talked about what had been accomplished during his time in city government, and what was yet to be done. Among those was the completion of Downriver Road, allowing for an east-west bypass of the city, and the yet-to-be-completed Bryden Canyon Road project. In the story, Wing said about his decision not to run for reelection, “It’s possible to stay in office beyind the time that you should. I felt I had completed the major work.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: Retiring council member reflects on the job
