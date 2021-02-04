Some of the 38 contestants in the Idaho Young Woman of the Year competition rehearse a routine at the University of Idaho’s Student Union Building in Moscow in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Oct. 24, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The girls were working on their group routine before the Friday evening preliminary performance and, according to a story published along with the photo, the finals in the competition would be contested Saturday night at Moscow High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: Rehearsing for scholarship competition
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region