Blast from the Past / 1992: Ready to bake in Clarkston

Joyce Lynn prepares a baking dish in her Clarkston kitchen in this Mike Venso photo published in the Sept. 9, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. Lynn was featured in one of the Close to Home columns by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling, and she told Keeling about her love of travel and of exchanging recipes. As a travel agent, Lynn especially enjoyed arranging trips for seniors. She shared a number of her favorite recipes with Keeling, including Huckleberry Cake, Bread Custard Pudding, Outrigger Rice and the intriguingly named Mystery Cake which called for fruit cocktail, brown sugar and walnuts. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
