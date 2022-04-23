Linda Scott works on a painting in her Lewiston studio in this Steve Hanks photo published April 17, 1992, on the front of the Lewiston Tribune Arts & Entertainment section. According to the accompanying story by reporter John McCarthy, Scott would be exhibiting her works in the Lewis-Clark Invitational Art Show at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. Scott’s paintings for the exhibit would be several of those she had done of the changes that the Snake River drawdown had brought to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: Painting the Snake River drawdown
