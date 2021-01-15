Blast from the Past / 1992: Once a drive-in; later a grocery store

This photo, published in the April 8, 1992, Lewiston Tribune, shows the sign reading “Orchard Cinema Center Auto Theatre” at the entrance to the site of the drive-in movie theater which used to operate in the Lewiston Orchards. The story published with the photo, written by reporter Julie Bailey, told readers that officials with the Rosauers supermarket chain had confirmed a new store would be constructed on the site sometime in 1993. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

This photo, published in the April 8, 1992, Lewiston Tribune, shows the sign reading “Orchard Cinema Center Auto Theatre” at the entrance to the site of the drive-in movie theater which used to operate in the Lewiston Orchards. The story published with the photo, written by reporter Julie Bailey, told readers that officials with the Rosauers supermarket chain had confirmed a new store would be built on the site sometime in 1993. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you