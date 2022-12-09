Blast from the Past / 1992: He’s outstanding in the field

John Wallace stands in a grain field near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow in this Jim Vollbrecht photo published in the July 22, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying feature story by reporter Julie Bailey told of Wallace's successful career working in mutual fund investments for a large company in New York City. Wallace had grown up in Moscow and graduated from the University of Idaho, and was back in Moscow for a visit with family. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
