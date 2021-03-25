Nada Druffel, of Uniontown, poses with a plateful of her homemade cookies in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Dec. 30, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. Longtime Tribune food writer Sula Keeling featured Druffel in her regular Close to Home column and described Druffel’s duties at Clarkston’s Evergreen Estates where she planned the menus for residents there. Growing up as one of eight children near Cheney, Wash., she learned to cook for hungry farm hands and later for her husband and children. While she enjoyed all types of cooking, she said cookie-baking was her specialty. “There is something about cookies that imparts a bit of cheer. A cookie solves a lot of problems,” Druffel said in the column. She also shared recipes for a couple of entrees, easy rice and fruit salad and — of course — two cookie recipes: oatmeal scotchies and pumpkin cookies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1992: ‘A cookie solves a lot of problems’
