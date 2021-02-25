Oscar J. Hartung poses in his Clarkston home next to one of his handmade stagecoach models in this Michael Haberman photo published in the May 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story, also by Haberman, was one in his Elders series, and in it, Hartung talked about how he had met his wife of more than 50 years at a dance in late 1937, and carried in his wallet a photo of her as a young woman. He had grown up on a ranch near Cameron, built houses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for a time, moved to California, then returned to Idaho where he eventually retired after working for 33 years with Coca-Cola. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Telling the story of his life and wife
