Dressed in full protective gear, Nick Cavagnaro, a chemistry student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, works sorting a variety of household hazardous waste products at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston in this photo taken by Trib staffer Jeff A. Taylor published in the May 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime reporter David Johnson noted organizers of the first Lewiston-Clarkston Valley waste roundup counted 616 vehicles transporting the potentially toxic waste items from their homes to the five collection sites for the event. Stephen L. Becker, Asotin County supervisor of public works, who organized the roundup, said old paint, both oil-based and latex, was by far the most common material brought to the sites. Volunteers at all the sites were dressed in protective clothing and wore face masks as they collected the items and separated them for processing by a company hired to dispose of the waste. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Taking care around hazardous materials
