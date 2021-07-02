Blast from the Past / 1991: She’d rather be painting

The artist Nicole Taflinger poses in front of some of her paintings on the wall of Lewiston’s Holbrook Gallery in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the May 3, 1991, Tribune Arts & Entertainment section. In an accompanying story by reporter John McCarthy, Taflinger talked about her interest in collages of flowers, which hung in the exhibit of about 30 works, as well as watercolors and oils. She owned and operated the Nica Gallery in Pullman, where she did her artwork as well. “I’d prefer to do nothing else but paint. But I guess one has to survive,” she said. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Is it too hot for soup?
You voted: