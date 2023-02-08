Blast from the Past / 1991: Serving up some strawberry pie

Lillian "Billie" Hay serves dessert outdoors at her Clarkston home in this photo published in the June 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Getting ready to enjoy slices of strawberry pie are her neighbor, Marilyn Riggle, right, and Marilyn's daughter, Sondra Riggle, left. An accompanying column by food writer Sula Keeling described how Hay grew up on a farm in Oregon and preferred doing chores outdoors rather than helping with meal preparation. Getting married and beginning a family got her started on honing her cooking skills, Hay said. In addition to the pie, she shared several other family favorite recipes with readers including blueberry breakfast cake, carrot cake, potato salad and layered taco dip. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lillian "Billie" Hay serves dessert outdoors at her Clarkston home in this photo published in the June 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Getting ready to enjoy slices of strawberry pie are her neighbor, Marilyn Riggle, right, and Marilyn's daughter, Sondra Riggle, left. An accompanying column by food writer Sula Keeling described how Hay grew up on a farm in Oregon and preferred doing chores outdoors rather than helping with meal preparation. Getting married and beginning a family got her started on honing her cooking skills, Hay said. In addition to the pie, she shared several other family favorite recipes with readers including blueberry breakfast cake, carrot cake, potato salad and layered taco dip.