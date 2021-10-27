Leah Smith, left, of Deary, and Nancy Wicks, of Kamiah, pose at center court at the University of Idaho in this photo that accompanied the volleyball season preview in the Aug. 19, 1991, Lewiston Tribune’s sports section. Vandal coach Tom Hilbert said the pair were expected to contribute as freshmen to the UI’s volleyball team, according to the story by Bert Sahlberg. The team was to open their season the next evening in Memorial Gym against the University of Washington. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Ready for the season opener
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region