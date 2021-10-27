Blast from the Past / 1991: Ready for the season opener

Steve Hanks/Tribune fileLeah Smith, left, of Deary, and Nancy Wicks, of Kamiah, pose at center court at the University of Idaho in this photo that accompanied the volleyball season preview in the Aug. 19, 1991, Lewiston Tribune’s sports section. Vandal coach Tom Hilbert said the pair were expected to contribute as freshmen to the UI’s volleyball team, according to the story by Bert Sahlberg. The team was to open its season the next evening in Memorial Gym against the University of Washington. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Steve Hanks/Tribune

