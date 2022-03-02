Three members of the Lewiston Service League pose next to a 1937 Ford pickup truck in this Barry Kough photo published in the Sunday AM section of the Nov. 3, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The women are, from left, Cindie Smetana, Tami Cline and Russanne Rudolph, and they were modeling some of the fashions that would be on the runway at the 35th annual Service League Style Show later in the month, according to an accompanying story. The style show would be presented at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston three times over two days — twice as part of an evening dessert event, and once as part of a noon luncheon. The pickup truck in the photo was from the collection of Tony Copeland of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Prepping for the Service League Style Show
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region