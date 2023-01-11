Blast from the Past / 1991: Playhouse auction for Clarkston school

This playhouse, one of the items up for bids at the 12th annual Holy Family School Auction in Clarkston, was shown in this photo published in the May 15, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Posing alongside the playhouse were, back row from left, Tara Wood and Heidi Babino, and front row, Genevieve Fruechtel, Steve Stroschein and Sarah Coons. The photo accompanied a Close to Home section column about the auction written by Charlotte Larson, the Trib's newsroom secretary. The annual fundraiser featured a buffet of Hawaiian foods, and one of the parent organizers, Patricia Coons, of Clarkston, shared several recipes with readers, including soft ginger cookies, molasses nut pie and Moravian ginger cookies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
