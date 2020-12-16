Marilyn Sittner of Lewiston (left) and Phyllis Boren of Clarkston sat in the Tribune photo studio for this portrait by Steve Hanks which was published in the Dec. 2, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The two were interviewed by Tribune newsroom secretary and food columnist, Charlotte Larson, for a Close to Home story about the pair’s work planning for the annual holiday bazaar at the Church of the Nativity (Episcopal) in Lewiston. The mainstay of the event were fresh wreaths, but crafts, decorations, home-baked goods and lunch also would be for sale. The women also shared some of their favorite recipes for the story, which included Fruit Filled Cake Bars, All Holiday Crab Dip and Devonshire Scones. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Planning for the annual holiday bazaar
