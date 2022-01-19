Lorraine Salzman of Clarkston holds her children, Angela, 2, and Benjamin, 10 months, in front of a plate of her homemade cookies in this Steve Hanks photo published in the May 8, 1991, Lewiston Tribune Close to Home section. The photo accompanied one of longtime food writer Sula Keeling’s columns, and in it Salzman reminisces about learning to cook as a youngster with her grandmother. She stayed home while her husband, Steven, worked in sales, and to keep with tradition, Salzman allowed her daughter to “help” cook. “It takes twice as long to add her hand in, but we have fun,” Salzman said. “And I hope she will be a good cook someday herself.” Some of the recipes Salzman shared with readers in the column included Almond Chicken Baked in Cream, Refrigerator Cereal Muffins and Greatest Cookie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Passing along her love of cooking
