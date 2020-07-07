Blast from the Past / 1991: Only 20 years to wait

Washington State University President Samuel H. Smith (center, in tie and eyeglasses) joins several others in placing some of 48 bolts into the lid of a time capsule at the Cougar Depot in Pullman in this Steve Hanks photo published in the March 29, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The WSU Centennial Time Capsule was filled and sealed during the university’s centennial year, according to the photo caption, and it contained 80 items, including several local, national and campus newspapers; an air sample; a football helmet; coins minted in 1990; and a can of Cougar Gold cheese from the WSU Creamery. The plan was for the capsule to be opened in 2040. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
