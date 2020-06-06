Blast from the Past / 1991: His creations went on exhibit

Horace Axtell posed outside his Lewiston Orchards home with some of the drums he has made in this Steve Hanks photo published on the front of the Arts & Entertainment section of the Oct. 30, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by A&E reporter John McCarthy described how Axtell’s drums and sticks were among the works on display at a “Traditional Native Arts of Idaho’s Five Tribes” exhibit which was to open the following week at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. Axtell, then 67 and a self-taught artist, displayed the drums he had created for use in his religion. He pulled from a canvas bag the seven drums he used in his religion: “These are very very important to me, these drums here. I keep them close to my bed,” he said in the story. “This was the Nez Perce religion before any settlers or missionaries came to the country.” When making his drums, Axtell said, he used modern power tools but shot the deer, elk or moose in the old tradition, and then carefully prepared the hide for use in his art. The drum sticks he made were wrapped with tanned buckskin and rawhide braids. “I’ve learned a lot in my life through the use of these drums. I’ve had a lot of elders tell me how to use them and take care of them; how to receive wisdom from the drums,” Axtell said in the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
