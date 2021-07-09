Blast from the Past / 1991: Happy to reach 100

While relaxing in his Clarkston home, Ralph E. Stickney holds a book about his life, put together by his granddaughter in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Oct. 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied with a story by reporter Lorraine Nelson about his 100th birthday which was approaching in just a few days. Stickney still lived on his own — his wife had died in 1985 — and was just a bit hard of hearing. He was not interested in hearing aids because, he said, “I hear everything I want to hear.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Butch Ireland/Tribune

While relaxing in his Clarkston home, Ralph E. Stickney holds a book about his life put together by his granddaughter in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Oct. 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied with a story by reporter Lorraine Nelson about his 100th birthday which was approaching in just a few days. Stickney still lived on his own — his wife had died in 1985 — and was just a bit hard of hearing. He was not interested in hearing aids because, he said, “I hear everything I want to hear.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags