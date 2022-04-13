Duck watchers look on as Sally Gassaway, right, director of the Lewis-Clark Chapter of the American Red Cross helps “Big Duck” with her outfit in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Aug. 9, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The crowd was at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport greeting a few little ducks accompanying Big Duck to Lewiston to promote a Red Cross fundraising race planned for Aug. 17. Among the “flock” behind Gassaway are police chiefs John P. “Jack” Baldwin, of Lewiston, second from left, and Michael J. Erp, of Clarkston, third from left. The more than 15,000 racing ducks would make their landing a bit later, and on race day, the numbered ducks were to be dumped off the Southway Bridge to float on the Snake River en route to the finish line. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Greeting the flock at the airport
