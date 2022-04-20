Everta and Bill Thomason pose in the kitchen of the First Presbyterian Church in Reubens while prepping for the church’s annual Sausage Feed in this Steve Hanks photo published in the March 1, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The couple would be flipping multitudes of sourdough pancakes to feed the flock that would show up to eat at the annual fundraiser, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Hedberg. Everta mixed 25 gallons of sourdough batter the Thursday before the Sunday event, and two pancake griddles would be going in the kitchen during the entire event. Sausage, eggs, fruit and coffee also were on the menu. The Reubens Sausage Feed originally started in 1965 as a way to raise money for the church to buy an organ. “It’s something that brings us together once a year. Everyone helps,” Bill said. “It’s kind of a fellowship, getting together and doing something we consider worthwhile.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Getting ready for the Reubens Sausage Feed
