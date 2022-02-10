Three men pose in the barbecue pit used each year on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church in the Lewiston Orchards in this Butch Ireland photo published in the Nov. 6, 1991, Lewiston Tribune Close to Home section. They are, from left, Gilbert Moser, Fred Servatius and Mark Wittman. (The cat is unidentified.) The pit barbecued beef meal was a highlight of the annual all-day Harvest Bazaar at the parish, according to the accompanying column by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling. In 1991, the crew was preparing about 850 pounds of beef for the 1,100 people organizers expected. Several recipes also were shared in the column, including 14 Karat Cake (on the Harvest Bazaar menu), Huckleberry Cake, Italian Steak and Egg Nog Pie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Gearing up for a big barbecue
