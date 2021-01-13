Jane Powell (left) and Sherry Broemmeling, both of Clarkston, are shown during preparation for the annual Victorian Christmas bazaar at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston in this photo published in the Oct. 30, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The bazaar, which was planned for the beginning of November, was to feature a variety of baked goods and crafts for sale, as well as lunch, according to the accompanying column written by Charlotte Larson, the Tribune’s newsroom secretary. The two women shared several of the recipes which would be prepared and served at the bazaar including Souper Soup, Wild Rice Soup, Peanut Butter Pie and Pineapple Sour Cream Pie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1991: Gathering recipes for a church bazaar
