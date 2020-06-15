Blast from the Past / 1991: Cooking up an annual festival

A trio of parishioners at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orofino serve food in this photo published in the Oct. 2, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. They are (from left) Albert Kaufmann, Ethel Kaufmann and Richard Moore, and the photo accompanied a Close to Home recipe column by Charlotte Larson, who was the Tribune’s newsroom secretary. The column was published in advance of the annual St. Theresa’s Fall Festival to be held the following Saturday in Orofino’s city park. Ethel Kaufmann was the chairwoman of the festival, and the two men were volunteers for the event. They shared a variety of recipes for publication in Larson’s column, including Dick’s Pizza Sauce, Jo Moore’s Sweet Hot Mustard and Al’s Baked Beans. Al Kaufmann served as a U.S. Navy cook aboard the USS Cimmaron, at times serving more than 250 crew members during World War II. Moore planned to enter the pizza sauce in the festival’s blue ribbon booth. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
