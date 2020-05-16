Blast from the Past / 1991: Cooking ahead for a fundraiser

Butch Ireland/TribuneMargaret Herndon (left) and Frances Carroll, both of Lewiston, sample a homemade apple pie in this photo by staff photographer Butch Ireland published in the Oct. 9, 1991, Lewiston Tribune to accompany a column by longtime food reporter Sula Keeling. The two experienced cooks were members of the Nez Perce County Historical Society in Lewiston, and described some of the food they would be sharing with attendees of the annual antique show planned for Lewiston’s Ramada Inn. The show was a fundraiser for the society, and champagne, punch and finger foods were to be served, with pie and coffee to be sold as well. The women shared several recipes with Keeling, including an apple pie filling to be preserved by canning, Confetti Chicken Loaf, Zucchini Sour Cream Casserole and Lentil Loaf. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call

