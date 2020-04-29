Blast from the Past / 1991: Club members get to volunteering

Members of the Kelly Creek Flycasters club lend a hand in the contruction of a project at Red River Fish Hatchery near Elk City in this Glenn Cruickshank photo published in the Outdoors section of the Aug. 1, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The club members were helping build a chinook salmon interpretive area at the hatchery, and the project was funded by the club through a $4,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, according to the photo caption. When completed, the project was to include a walkway with interpretive signs, benches, parking area and a fish wier at the hatchery. The volunteers putting in a signpost at the site were (from left) Bill Van Thiel and Ike Wilkerson, both of Clarkston, Keith Powell, of Lewiston, and Don Moynan, of Grand Havne, Mich. Moynan was a visitor to the area and offered to pitch in to help. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
