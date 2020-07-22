Blast from the Past / 1991: Cameron church celebrates 100 years

Longtime members of Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church gathered to help celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary in this Steve Hanks photo published in the June 23, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are (seated from left) Coryell Wolff, Emma Silflow and Martha Wilten; and (standing in back row) Leonard Wolff, Etta Glenn, the Rev. Theodore Meske, Thema Meyer and Margaret Parks. Meske was a retired pastor of the church. According to the accompanying story by David Johnson, plans for the day included a centennial service in the church followed by an “old-fashioned picnic on the lawn outside the church, adjacent to the wheat and barley fields that once again this spring, as they did a century ago, have headed out to signal the harvest that late summer always brings.” Cameron is in the northeastern corner of Nez Perce County. At the time, according to the story, there were about 280 official members of the church’s congregation. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
