Shirley Eiting poses in her Clarkston home with a cup of tea in hand and her homemade Grasshopper Pie cut and plated in the April 10, 1991, Close to Home section of the Lewiston Tribune. Longtime food columnist Sula Keeling’s feature story about Eiting, who worked at Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory in Clarkston, included some of her favorite recipes. Since her children had grown and left the home she and her husband, Herman, shared, Eiting said she enjoyed baking treats to take to her coworkers when they were celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. In addition to her Grasshopper Pie recipe published in Keeling’s column, other favorites included the recipes for Gingers Without the Snap, Holiday Cheese Ball and Breakfast Brunch. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past /1991: Baking some goodies to share
