Blast from the Past / 1991: A love of preparing food

Jess D. Knepper, of Lewiston, sits with an array of his creations on the table in front of him in this photo published in the Aug. 12, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying Close to Home column by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling tells of how Knepper had enjoyed preparing food for his family from a young age. The retired mail carrier continued cooking and baking into adulthood, and often exchanged recipes with members of his church. He also shared some recipes with Keeling for her column, including Vegetarian Baked Beans, Black Bottom Pie, Harvest Casserole and Beet Salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite nut?
You voted: