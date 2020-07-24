Blast from the Past / 1991: 15th annual Seaport River Run

The mass of runners and walkers are shown toward the beginning of the 15th annual Seaport River Run in this Steve Hanks photo published in the April 26, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. That year’s event drew 1,308 participants according to the accompanying story by Bert Sahlberg, Tribune sports editor. Results of the men’s and women’s divisions included Criss James of Moscow and Jennifer Hardung of Pullman winning the 6.2-mile course while Jason Baerlocher of Clarkston and Jean Grammer of Pullman came in first in the 2.9-mile course. Sahlberg noted in the story that about 10 dogs — all leashed — also completed the race. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region