Blast from the Past / 1990s: Deary Lions Club barbecue

In the 1990s, members of the Deary Lions Club gathered at the Bovill home of Gary and Karen Eggers for a barbecue after doing their litter pickup on the highway between Helmer and Bovill in Latah County. Those pictured are, from left, Gary Eggers, Denny Jain, Russ Foster, Agnes Jain, Murray Staton, Brian Robertson, Virginia Anderson, Darin Anderson, Lee Horning, Linda Horning and Ray Ireland. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill.
