In the early 1990s, members of the Thornton family lined up — sort of — at fall hunting camp for this group photo. Their camp was about three miles above Camp 14 on the way to Brown’s Rock, with Headquarters as the nearest town, according to Doug Thornton, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. From left are Dan Thornton, the late Harold Thornton, Jeff Thornton, Luke Thornton, the late David Thornton, Jarod Thornton, Doug Thornton, Don Thornton and the late Cheryl (Bonnalie) Thornton. The late Betty (Traner) Thornton took this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990s: A good time at hunting camp
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region