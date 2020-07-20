Blast from the Past / 1990: Talking about his research

Alexis S. Tan is shown in this Barry Kough photo, taken on the Pullman campus of Washington State University where he was chairman of the communications department, and published in the Jan. 29, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by reporter Laurel Darrow about Tan's research into stereotypes in prime-time television. In 2016, Tan became special adviser for research and graduate programs in the Murrow College at WSU, and teaches Stereotypes in the Media at the undergraduate level and Quantitative Research Methods at the graduate level, according to his online bio at murrow.wsu.edu/posts/alexis-tan. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

