Blast from the Past / 1990: Talking about his research

Ross Halsey, a construction worker with Cedar Ridge Builders in Asotin, tosses an air hose to a fellow worker on a scissor lift as work continues on a new Stinker Store at the corner of Third Avenue North and Frontage Road in North Lewiston on Monday. The project being overseen by Engineered Structures Inc., from Boise, is building a 4,000-square-foot convenience store with six pumps at the same location as the old Stinker Store. Work is hoped to be finished by late September.