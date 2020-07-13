Blast from the Past / 1990: She baked a basket of muffins

Darcy Johnson of Lewiston displays a basket of her homemade muffins in this staff photographer photo published June 6, 1990, Close to Home section of the Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a recipe column by longtime food columnist Sula Keeling which provided details about a cookbook produced by the International La Lache League. Johnson was leader for the area's chapter of the LLL and provided details about the 300-page cookbook. The many recipes in the book included a La Leche Baking Mix which was a main ingredient in her muffins as well as the coffee cake and wedding cake recipes which were featured. Other recipes published in the column were Chicken and Rice Casserole, and Broccoli Casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

