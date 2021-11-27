Area highschoolers bound for the National Finals Rodeo at Shawnee, Okla., posed for this photo by Mike Venso published in the July 23, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The competitors are, from left, C.J. Fleishman, of Uniontown, Karen Moser, of Colton, and Clint Reeves, of Asotin. The accompanying story on the front of the sports section noted Fleishman and Reeves would compete together in team roping while Moser, Washington state’s rodeo queen, would compete in rodeo queen events and goat-tying. Fleishman also was entered in the bulldogging event. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: Ridin’ their way to rodeo competition
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region