Cassie Tartoue smiles as she stands at the pie table during Thanksgiving dinner served at St. Mary’s Family Center in Moscow in this Barry Kough photo published in the Nov. 23, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Tartoue was church secretary at St. Mary’s, according to the accompanying story by reporter Laurel Darrow, and she organized the free holiday meal there. This year’s meal, the eighth, was attended by 60 people who enjoyed a menu of turkey, ham, stuffing, vegetables, a variety of salads and, of course, all those pies. Tartoue said she had prepared the family center Wednesday with bright tableclothes laden with fall-colored flowers, pumpkins and squash, and arrived at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day to start cooking the meal. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: Organizing a Thanksgiving meal for all
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region