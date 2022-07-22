Blast from the Past / 1990: Not his first rodeo

Merlin “Muggs” Bentley stands with his horse, Nugget, in Grangeville in this Michael Haberman photo published in the July 8, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Haberman, one in his “Elders” series, in which Bentley talked about his childhood at Gill Point, west of Tolo Lake in Idaho County, and launching his rodeo career in 1929 when he was just 17. He worked at a variety of jobs, including logging and running a pack string, but found time for rodeo, winning the all-around championships at the Border Days Rodeo in 1938 and the Slate Creek Rodeo in 1939. He decided to hang it up in 1964 when he was 53. “(Rodeoing is) a business now. It used to be — I don’t know — a lark,” Bentley said. His wife, Doris, bought Nugget for him about a year previously, he said, and “I go riding every chance I get.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Merlin “Muggs” Bentley poses in Grangeville with his horse, Nugget, in this Michael Haberman photo published in the July 8, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story also by Haberman, one in his “Elders” series in which Bentley talked about his childhood at Gill Point, west of Tolo Lake in Idaho County, and launching his rodeo career in 1929 when he was just 17. He worked at a variety of jobs, including logging and running a pack string, but found time for rodeo, winning the all-around championships at the Border Days Rodeo in 1938 and the Slate Creek Rodeo in 1939. He decided to hang it up in 1964 when he was 53. “It’s (rodeoing) a business now. It used to be — I don’t know — a lark,” Bentley said. His wife, Doris, bought Nugget for him about a year previously, he said, and “I go riding every chance I get.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.