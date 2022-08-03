Blast from the Past / 1990: Making nutritious family meals

<text>Julie Williams and her daughter, Emily, sit in their Lewiston home with a baking dish filled with cabbage rolls in this photo published in the Aug. 15, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling who talked to the Lewiston homemaker about cooking nutritious meals for her family, which also included her husband and son. In the column, Williams talked about learning to cook from her mother and grandmother, and how she liked to cook ahead and do a lot of canning and freezing of foods. In addition to the cabbage rolls, she shared several recipes with readers, including Magic Meat Pie, Applesauce Cake and Live Longer Casserole.</text>
